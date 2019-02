Acoustic Sunrise Playlist

9 AM

RIPTIDE-Vance Joy

WHAT ABOUT US-Pink

WON'T GO HOME WITHOUT YOU-Maroon 5

BABYLON-David Gray

HO HEY-Lumineers

EVERYDAY IS A WINDING ROAD-Sheryl Crow

LIGHTS DOWN LOW-Max

CASTLE ON THE HILL-Ed Sheeran

UNINVITED-Alanis Morissette

HEARTS ON FIRE-Gavin James

BREATHE(2am)-Anna Nalick

SOMETHING ABOUT YOU-Level 42

10 AM

BE ALRIGHT-Dean Lewis

BLACK HORSE & CHERRY TREE-KT Tunstall

SUMMER BREEZE-Jason Mraz

YOU'RE SOMEBODY ELSE-Flora Cash

RADIOACTIVE-Imagine Dragons

CLOSER-Conor Maynard

UNSTEADY-X Ambassadors

WITHOUT ME-Halsey

CHASING CARS-Snow Patrol

USED TO BE-Matt Nathanson

BRIAN WILSON-Barenaked Ladies

HAPPIER-Marhmello & Bastille

11 AM

SHALLOW-Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper

TEQUILA-Dan + Shay

LOOK AFTER YOU-The Fray

UNWELL-Matchbox 20

WALK ON tHE OCEAN-Toad the Wet Sprocket

A MILLION DREAMS-Pink

THERE'S NOTHING HOLDING ME BACK-Shawn Mendes

POMPEII-Bastille

YOU SAY-Lauren Daigle

LIFE AFTER YOU-Daughtry

PERFECT-Ed Sheeran

SHOTGUN-George Ezra