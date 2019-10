Acoustic Sunrise 10-27-19

9 AM

HEY SOUL SISTER-Train

JUICE-Lizzo

KRYPTONITE-3 Doors Down

TREAT YOU BETTER-Shawn Mendes

YOU WERE MEANT FOR ME-Jewel

BILLIONAIRE-Bruno Mars

NO TEARS LEFT TO CRY-Ariana Grande

LOVE SONG-Sara Bareilles

CAN'T HELP ME NOW-Rob Thomas

YOU SAY-Lauren Daigle

RUDE-Magic

REHAB-Amy Winehouse

10 AM

YELLOW-Coldplay

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE-Ed Sheeran

IT'S TIME-Imagine Dragons

SUPERMAN-Five For Fighting

BAD GUY-Billie Eillish

1979-Smashing Pumpkins

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY-Katy Perry

WHEN I WAS YOUR MAN-Bruno Mars

DAUGHTERS-John Mayer

BE ALRIGHT-Dean Lewis

BLEEDING LOVE-Leona Lewis

WHO KNEW-Pink

11 AM

A MILLION DREAMS-Pink

SWEET BUT PSYCHO-Ava Max

HOLD MY HAND-Hootie & The Blowfish

LOVER-Taylor Swift

THAT'S WHAT I LIKE-Bruno Mars

NIGHT CHANGES-One Direction

YOUNGBLOOD-5 Seconds Of Summer

WITH ARMS WIDE OPEN-Creed

GIVE YOUR HEART A BREAK-Demi Lovato

LIVIN' ON A PRAYER-Bon Jovi

CRAZY-Gnarls Barkley

WITHOUT ME-Halsey

COME ON GET HIGHER-Matt Nathanson