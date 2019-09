Acoustic Sunrise 9-15-19

9 AM

FREE FALLIN'-John Mayer

COOL-Jonas Brothers

AMAZING-Aerosmith

MISS ME MORE-Kelsea Ballerini

I STILL HAVEN'T FOUND WHAT I'M LOOKING FOR-U2

BANG BANG-Jessie J.

I DON'T CARE-Ed Sheeran

WHAT DO YOU MEAN-Justin Bieber

HERE WITHOUT YOU-3 Doors Down

TRUTH HURTS-Lizzo

OVERKILL-Colin Hay

THANK YOU-Dido

10 AM

LEAVE-Jojo

MOVE ALONG-All American Rejects

I CAN'T MAKE YOU LOVE ME-George Michael

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN-Taylor Swift

ROLLING IN THE DEEP-Adele

THE A TEAM-Ed Sheeran

LUCKY-Jason Mraz/Colbie Caillat

BOSTON-Augustana

BAD GUY-Billie Eillish

PAPPARAZZI-Lady Gaga

LET IT GO/SOMEONE YOU LOVE-James Bay/Lewis Capaldi

LIVIN' ON A PRAYER-Bon Jovi

11 AM

ALL THE SMALL THINGS-Blink 182

NEW RULES-Dua Lipa

BREAKEVEN-The Script

STAY WITH ME-Ed Sheeran

GIVE YOUR HEART A BREAK-Demi Lovato

TOO CLOSE-Alex Clare

RIPTIDE-Vance Joy

LOVE LIES-Khalid & Normani

NAME-Goo Goo Dolls

PRAYING-Ke$ha

ME AND MY BROKEN HEART-Rixton

ONE WEEK-Barenaked Ladies

STRONGER-Kelly Clarkson