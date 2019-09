Acoustic Sunrise 9-8-19

9 AM

JUMPER-Third Eye Blind

BAD AT LOVE-Halsey

CRIMINAL-Fiona Apple

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE-Ed Sheeran

VERTIGO-U2

HAPPY-Maroon 5

SHAKE IT OFF-Meghan Trainor

SENORITA-Shawn & Camilla

MR. BRIGHTSIDE-The Killers

BETTER-Khalid

COUNTING BLUE CARS-Dishwalla

STRIP THAT DOWN-Liam Payne

10 AM

EVERYWHERE-Michelle Branch

TRAMPOLINE-Shaed

I DON'T WANNA WAIT-Paula Cole

DON'T GIVE UP ON ME-Andy GRammer

WAKE ME UP-Avicci/Aloe Blac

FIX YOU-Coldplay

TAKE ON ME-A-ha

TRUTH HURTS-Lizzo

STAY THE NIGHT-Zedd f/Haley Williams

COUNTING STARS-One Republic

HAPPIER-Bastille & Marshmello

LONELY NO MORE-Rob Thomas

LATCH-Sam Smith

11 AM

CRAZY-Gnarls Barkley

AFRICA-Weezer

ISSUES-Julia Michaels

BEHIND THESE HAZEL EYES-Kelly Clarkson

COOLER THAN ME-Mike Posner

ADIA-Avril Lavigne

HIGH HOPES-Panic at the Disco

JUICE-Lizzo

VIVA LA VIDA-Coldplay

COOL-Jonas Brothers

SHE WILL BE LOVED-Maroon 5

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

DON'T DREAM IT'S OVER-Crowded House

SOMEONE YOU LOVED-Lewis Capladi