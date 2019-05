acoustic sunrise

9 AM

CHANDELIER-Sia

SEX & CANDY-Marcy Playground

WHAT ABOUT US-Pink

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE-John Mayer

PRAYING-Kesha

EVERY ROSE HAS IT'S THORN-Brett Michaels

NEVER BE THE SAME-Camilla Cabello

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE-The Fray

THAT'S WHAT I LIKE-Bruno Mars

YOU SAY-Lauren Daigle

COLLIDE-Howie Day

WAKE UP CALL-Maroon 5

10 AM

LATCH-Sam Smith

SHALLOW-Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

BARELY BREATHING-Duncan Shiek

SWEET BUT PSYCHO-Ava Max

MY IMMORTAL-Evanescense

THUNDER-Imagine Dragons

HIGH HOPES-Panic at the Disco

WHAT DO YOU MEAN-Justin Bieber

HANGING BY A MOMENT-Lifehouse

DELICATE-Taylor Swift

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

CATCH MY BREATH-Kelly Clarkson

11 AM

WHO KNEW-Pink

HOW LONG-Charlie Puth

NEED YOU NOW-Lady Antebellum

BE ALRIGHT-Dean Lewis

DESPECITO AVENUE-Boyce

BEAUTIFUL DAY-U2

STAY THE NIGHT-Zedd

DANCING WITH A STANGER-Sam Smith & Normani

LOVE SONG-The Cure

BLANK SPACE-Taylor Swift

BETTER-Khalid

SUMMER OF '69-Bryan Adams