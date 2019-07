Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 7-14-19

9 AM

YOU BELONG WITH ME-Taylor Swift

REHAB-Amy Winehouse

DANCING WITH A STRANGER-Sam Smith & Normani

FAST CAR-Tracy Chapman

FORGET YOU-Cee Lo Green

I DON'T CARE-Ed Sheeran

ROLLING IN THE DEEP-Adele

AS LONG AS YOU LOVE ME-Backstreet Boys

WITHOUT ME-Halsey

WHEN I WAS YOUR MAN-Bruno Mars

I DON'T WANNA BE-Gavin DeGraw

NEVER BE THE SAME-Camila Cabello

10 AM

TREAT YOU BETTER-Shawn Mendes

CALL ME MAYBE-Carley Rae Jepsen

THE REMEDY-Jason Mraz

SHALLOW-Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

CLOCKS-Coldplay

ALL OF ME-John Legend

CHANDELIER-Sia

HAPPIER-Marshmello

LIPS ARE MOVIN-Merhan Trainor

UNDERNEATH IT ALL-No Doubt

THUNDER-Imagine Dragons

I LIKE ME BETTER-Lauv

11 AM

PINK HOUSES-John Mellencamp

YOUNGBLOOD-5 Seconds of Summer

RUDE-Magic

LONELY NO MORE-Rob Thomas

KISS ME-Sixspecne None The Richer

SPEECHLESS-Dan & Shay

HERE-Alessia Cara

DROPS OF JUPITER-Train

HOW LONG-Charlie Puth

SIT NEXT TO ME-Foster The People

SEMI CHARMED LIFE-Third Eye Blind

SHUT UP AND DANCE-Walk The Moon