Acoustic Sunrise Playlist 8-25-19

9 AM

BEAUTIFUL DAY-U2

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE-Jojo

COLLIDE-Howie Day

SHALLOW-Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE-John Mayer

LIGHTS-Ellie Goulding

COOL-Jonas Brothers

FLY-Sugar Ray

BE ALRIGHT-Dean Lewis

YELLOW-Coldplay

LOCKED OUT OF HEAVEN-Bruno Mars

LET HER GO-Passenger

BEST DAY OF MY LIFE-American Authors

10 AM

WHO KNEW-Pink

YOU BELONG WITH ME-Taylor Swift

EVERYTHING YOU WANT-Vertical Horizon

EASTSIDE-Benny Blanco

SUPERMAN-Five For Fighting

IN MY BLOOD-Shawn Mendes

MY SONGS KNOW WHAT YOU DID-Fall Out Boy

POMPEII-Bastille

CRUISE-Florida Georgia Line

HEY SOUL SISTER-Train

COLD WATER-Justin Bieber

BREAKAWAY-Kelly Clarkson

11 AM

BAD GUY-Billie Eillish

NEED YOU NOW-Lady Antabellum

HANGING BY A MOMENT-Lifehouse

LIPS ARE MOVIN'-Meghan Trainor

HO HEY-The Lumineers

NIGHT CHANGES-One Direction

DON'T YOU (FORGET ABOUT ME)-Simple Minds

WRECKING BALL-Miley Cyrus

TEQUILA-Dan & Shay

UNDER THE BRIDGE-Red Hot Chili Peppers

CLOSE TO ME-Ellie Goulding

CHASING CARS-Snow Patrol

DIAMONDS-Rhianna