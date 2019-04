acoustic sunrise

9 AM

AFRICA-Weezer

THE WAY-Ariana Grande

THIS LOVE-Maroon 5

HOW LONG-Charlie Puth

SHE TALKS TO ANGELS-Black Crowes

SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR LOVER)-Adele

HIGH HOPES-Panic At The Disco

THE ONE THAT GOT AWAY-Katy Perry

NO SUCH THING-John Mayer

GIVE YOUR HEART A BREAK-Demi Lovato

MY IMMORTAL-Evanescense

DON'T-Ed Sheeran

10 AM

BECAUSETHE NIGHT-10,000 Maniacs

STILL INTO YOU-Paramore

WRECKING BALL-Miley Cyrus

RADIOACTIVE-Imagine Dragons

HOLD MY HAND-Hootie & The Blowfish

BREAKAWAY-Kelly Clarkson

STRIP THAT DOWN-Naill Horan

HEAD OVER FETT-Alanis Morissette

EVERYWHERE-Michelle Branch

SEPTEMBER-Taylor Swift

IF YOU'RE GONE-Matchbox 20

SIT NEXT TO ME-Foster The People

11 AM

WHEN I WAS YOUR MAN-Bruno Mars

BUDAPEST-George Ezra

BABY CAN I HOLD YOU-Tracy Chapman

WITHOUT ME-Halsey

SOAK UP THE SUN-Sheryl Crow

YELLOW-Coldplay

A THOUSAND MILES-Vanessa Carlton

FLY-Sugar Ray

STAY WITH ME-Pink

WITH ARMS WIDE OPEN-Creed

SPEECHLESS-Dan & Shay

ORDINARY WORLD-Duran Duran