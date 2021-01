Acoustic Sunrise 1-17-21

9 AM

THE MIDDLE-Jimmy Eat World

SHAPE OF YOU-Ed Sheeran

CLARITY-Zedd f/Foxes

COLLIDE-Howie Day

ALREADY GONE-Kelly Clarkson

KINGS & QUEENS-Ava Max

I DON'T WANNA BE-Gavin DeGraw

YOUNGBLOOD-5 Seconds Of Summer

LANDSLIDE-Miley Cyrus

ILY-Surf Mesa f/Emilee

MORE THAN WORDS-Extreme

ATTENTION-Charlie Puth

10 AM

MOVE ALONG-All American Rejects

BAD GUY-Billie Eilish

NEED YOU NOW-Lady A

DIAMONDS-Sam Smith

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN-Taylor Swift

DOWN UNDER-Colin Hay

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG-Adele

I WRITE SINS NOT TRAGEDIES-Panic At The Disco

EASTSIDE-Halsey/Benny Blanco/Khalid

SAFE AND SOUND-Capital Cities

SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW-Israel K

DARK HORSE-Katy Perry

HOLY-Justin Bieber

11 AM

IN MY BLOOD-Shawn Mendes

THAT'S WHAT I LIKE-Bruno Mars

I HOPE-Gabby Barrett

NEW YORK STATE OF MIND-Billy Joel

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

SAY YOU WON'T LET GO-James Arthur

BENT-Matchbox 20

NEW RULES-Dua Lipa

IF THE WORLD WAS ENDING-JP Saxxe/Julia Michaels

WAKE ME UP WHEN SEPTEMBER ENDS-Green Day

CHANDELIER-Sia

PAYPHONE-Maroon 5