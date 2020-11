Acoustic Sunrise 11-29-20

9 AM

CRUSH-Dave Matthews Band

BEHIND THESE HAZEL EYES-Kelly Clarkson

ADORE YOU-Harry Styles

IF YOU'RE GONE-Matchbox 20

GOOD AS HELL-Lizzo

ILY-Surf Mesa f/Emilee

THE REMEDY-Jason Mraz

HAPPIER-Marshmello f/Bastille

MIDNIGHT SKY-Miley Cyrus

DON'T DREAM IT'S OVER-Crowded House

DELICATE-Taylor Swift

BLUEBERRY EYES-Max & BTS

10 AM

CASTLE ON THE HILL-Ed Sheeran

KINGS & QUEENS-Ava Max

MR. BRIGHTSIDE-Jon Bon Jovi

LIGHTS-Ellie Goulding

THE BONES-Maren Morris

CRAZY-Gnarls Barkley

SEND MY LOVE (TO YOUR LOVER)-Adele

THANK YOU-Dido

RIDE-Twenty One Pilots

LEVITATING-Dua Lipa

EVERY MORNING-Sugar Ray

HOW LONG-Chalrie Puth

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS-Matt Johnson

11 AM

MY SONGS KNOW WHAT YOU DID-Fall Out Boy

GIVE YOUR HEART A BREAK-Demi Lovato

LOSE SOMEBODY-Kygo/One Republic

STAY-Lisa Loeb

I LIKE ME BETTER-Lauv

HOLY-Justin Bieber

NOT OVER YOU-Gavin DeGraw

HIGH HOPES-Panic At The Disco

AM I WRONG-Nico & Vinz

LET HER GO-Passenger

MOVES LIKE JAGGER-Maroon 5

EVERYTHING I WANTED-Billie Eilish

I HOPE-Gabby Barrett