Acoustic Sunrise 12-15-19

9 AM

GRENADE-Bruno Mars

MY SONGS KNOW WHAT YOU DID-Fall Out Boy

GRAVEYARD-Halsey

IRONIC-Alanis Morissette

YOUNGBLOOD-Five Seconds Of Summer

MISTLETOE-Justin Bieber

NEED YOU NOW-Lady Antebellum

NEED YOU TONIGHT-INXS

YOU NEED TO CALM DOWN-Taylor Swift

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE-Ed Sheeran

UNWELL-Matchbox 20

DRIVE-Incubus

CLOSE TO ME-Ellie Goulding

10 AM

IT'S MY LIFE-Bon Jovi

GOOD AS HELL-Lizzo

COME ON GET HIGHER-Matt Nathanson

THE SPACE BETWEEN-Dave Matthews Band

DANCING WITH A STRANGER-Sam Smith

UNINVITED-Alanis Morissette

DYNAMITE-Taio Cruz

A MILLION REASONS-Pink

ALL THE SMALL THINGS-Blink 182

EASTSIDE-Blanco,Halsey & Khalid

MR. JONES-Counting Crows

COOL-Jonas Brothers

LISTEN TO YOUR HEART-Roxette

11 AM

10,000 HOURS-Dan & Shay/Justin Bieber

SAY IT RIGHT-Nelly Furtado

CLOCKS-Coldplay

SOMEONE LIKE YOU-Adele

DO THEY KNOW IT'S CHRISTMAS-Midge Ure

WE DON'T TALK ANYMORE-Charlie Puth

SOMEONE YOU LOVED-Lewis Capaldi

YOU LEARN-Alanis Morissette

USE SOMEBODY/TREAT YOU BETTER-Shawn Mendes

PERFECT-Ed Sheeran

APOLOGIZE-One Republic

TRAMPOLINE-Shaed