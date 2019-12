Acoustic Sunrise 12-22-19

9 AM

CRAZY-Gnarls Barkley

SHE'S SO HIGH-Tal Bachman

A MILLION DREAMS-Pink

TRY-Colbie Caillat

POMPEII-Bastille

JUICE-LIzzo

HOW LONG-Charlie Puth

SIT NEXT TO ME-Foster The People

ROCK WITH YOU-Jessie J

HAPPY XMAS/WAR IS OVER-John Lennon

YOU SAY-Lauren Daigle

HOME-Phillip Phillips

10,000 HOURS-Dan & Shay

10 AM

THE OLD APARTMENT-Barenaked Ladies

LET IT GO/SOMEONE YOU LOVED-James Bay/Lewis Capaldi

GOOD AS HELL-Lizzo

SKATING-Vince Guiraldi Trio

AFRICA-Weezer

HERO-Enrique Iglesias

DON'T-Ed Sheeran

RUN TO YOU-Bryan Adams

BAD AT LOVE-Halsey

BOYFRIEND-Justin Bieber

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY-Mark Martell

SHALLOW-Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper

11 AM

BELIEVE-Adam Lambert

BETTER-Khalid

LOVER-Taylor Swift

THE WAY-Fastball

MR. BRIGHTSIDE-Killers

TRUTH HURTS-Lizzo

JINGLE BELLS-Ed Sheeran & Anne Marie

SLOW HANDS-Naill Horan

WHEN I WAS YOUR MAN-Bruno Mars

HIGH HOPES-Panic at the Disco

NEVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP-Rick Astley

BREAKAWAY-Kelly Clarkson

LIGHTS DOWN LOW-Max

HAND IN MY POCKET-Alanis Morissette