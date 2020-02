Acoustic Sunrise 2-16-20

9 AM

SAFE AND SOUND-Capital Cities

BITCH-Meredith Brooks

FRIENDS-Anne Marie

BREATHIN'-Mumford & Sons

SOMEONE YOU LOVED-Lewis Capaldi

GIVE YOUR HEART A BREAK-Demi Lovato

WHAT DO YOU WANT FROM ME-Adam Lambert

HIGH HOPES-Panic at the Disco

DARK HORSE-Katy Perry

BROKEN-Lovelytheband

THIS LOVE-Maroon 5

THE WAY I AM-Ingrid Michaelson

SWEET BUT PSYCHO-Ava Max

LIVIN' ON A PRAYER-Bon Jovi

10 AM

ANTS MARCHING-Dave Matthews

HOME-Michael Buble

LOVER-Taylor Swift

SUPERMAN-Five For Fighting

COOL-Jonas Brothers

THE A TEAM-Ed Sheeran

I DON'T WANNA WAIT-Paula Cole

TRAMPOLINE-Shaed

SOMEWHERE OVER THE RAINBOW-Israel Kamakawiwo'ole

ROCKABYE-Clean Bandit

7 YEARS-Lucas Graham

LOVE LIES-Khalid & Normani

11 AM

GOOD AS HELL-Lizzo

WITH ARMS WIDE OPEN-Creed

ALL THE RIGHT MOVES-One Republic

IF WE NEVER MET-John K

A THOUSAND MILES-Vanessa Carlton

HEAVEN-Los Lonely Boys

EVERYTHING I WANTED-Billie Eilish

IT'S TIME-Imagine Dragons

LOVE SONG-Sara Bareilles

BEHIND THESE HAZEL EYES-Kelly Clarkson

YOUNGBLOOD-5 Seconds Of Summer

PERFECT-Pink