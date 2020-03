Acoustic Sunrise 3-8-20

9 AM

COLLIDE-Howie Day

BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE-Ed Sheeran

BABYLON-David Gray

ELASTIC HEART-Sia

SUNDAY MORNING-Maroon 5

NIGHT CHANGES-One Direction

MY FAVORITE MISTAKE-Sheryl Crow

TEQUILA-Dan + Shay

HOW'S IT GONNA BE-Third Eye Blind

DON'T START NOW-Dua Lipa

MY SONGS KNOW WHAT YOU DID-Fall Out Boy

LOCKED OUT OF HEAVEN-Bruno Mars

THE CAVE-Mumford & Sons

10 AM

STAY WITH ME-Pink

DRIVE BY-Train

STAND BY YOU-Rachel Platten

SPIDERWEBS-No Doubt

COOL-Jonas Brothers

YOU'RE BEAUTIFUL-James Blunt

TITANIUM-Charlie Puth

SET FIRE TO THE RAIN-Adele

COME ON GET HIGHER-Matt Nathanson

BAD AT LOVE-Halsey

HIGH HOPES-Panic at the Disco

100 YEARS-Five for Fighting

SEPTEMBER-Taylor Swift

11 AM

BAD ROMANCE-Lady Gaga

BEFORE YOU GO-Lewis Capaldi

DOWN UNDER-Colin Hay

GOOD AS HELL-Lizzo

THE MAN-Aloe Blacc

SINCE YOU'VE BEEN GONE-Kelly Clarkson

PUSH-Matchbox 20

CLARITY-Zedd f/Foxes

A THOUSAND YEARS-Christina Perri

IF WE NEVER MET-John K

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE-Jojo

CLOSE TO ME-Ellie Goulding

WAITING ON THE WORLD TO CHANGE-John Mayer