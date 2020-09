Acoustic Sunrise 9-27-20

9 AM

BLACK BALLOON-Goo Goo Dolls

INTENTIONS-Justin Bieber

BEHIND THESE HAZEL EYES-Kelly Clarkson

SAVE A PRAYER-Duran Duran

DON'T START NOW-Dua Lipa

TAKE ME TO CHURCH-Hozier

BAD AT LOVE-Halsey

1979-Smashing Pumpkins

ADORE YOU-Harry Styles

EVERYBODY WANTS TO RULE THE WORLD-Tears For Fears

HAVANA-camila Cabello

I HOPE-Gabby Barrett

10 AM

WHO KNEW-Pink

POCKETFUL OF SUNSHINE-Natasha Bedingfield

BANG!-AJR

APOLOGIZE-One Republic

CAKE BY THE OCEAN-DNCE

CRASH INTO ME-Dave Matthews Band

AM I WRONG-Nico & Vinz

10,000 HOURS-Dan & Shay/Justin Bieber

BEAUTIFUL DAY-U2

DONE FOR ME-Charlie Puth

CUTS LIKE A KNIFE-Bryan Adams

MY SONGS KNOW WHAT YOU DID-Fall Out Boy

WATERMELON SUGAR-Anne Marie

11 AM

DRIVE BY-Train

MIDNIGHT SKY-Miley Cyrus

FLY AWAY-Lenny Kravitz

I DON'T CARE-Ed Sheeran

DARK HORSE-Katy Perry

COOL KIDS-Echosmith

THE MAN-Taylor Swift

YELLOW-Coldplay

EX'S & OH'S-Elle King

SOMEBODY THAT I USED TO KNOW-Walk Of The Earth

LONELY NO MORE-Rob Thomas

BLINDING LIGHTS-Lauv