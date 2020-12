Acoustic Sunrise Christmas Special

9 AM

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS-Max

HOMESICK-Dua Lipa

BABY IT'S COLD OUTSIDE-Seth MacFarlane & Sara Bareillis

LET IT SNOW-Chris Isaak

I NEED YOU CHRISTMAS-Jonas Brothers

WINTER WONDERLAND-Jason Mraz

OPERA OF THE BELLS-Destiny's Child

CHRISTMASTIME IS HERE-Lauren Daigle

SILVER BELLS-Goo Goo Dolls

HAVE YOIRSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS-Coldplay

THE CHANUKAH SONG-Adam Sandler

GIVE LOVE ON CHRISTMAS DAY-John Legend

HARK THE HERALD ANGELS SING-Mariah Carey

SANTA BABY-Nathaniel Ratecliff



10 AM

THE CHRISTMAS SONG-Nat King Cole

WHITE CHRISTMAS-Taylor Swift

SANTA CLAUS IS COMING TO TOWN-Chris Isaak

I'LL BE HOME FOR CHRISTMAS-Demi Lovato

PLEASE COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS-Teddy Swims

THIS CHRISTMAS-Train

WINTER THINGS-Ariana Grande

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS-Matt Johnson

HAVE YOURSELF A MERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS-Meghan & Gary Trainor

RIVER-Sam Smith

RUDOLPH THE RED NOSED REINDEER-Jack Johnson

I BELIEVE IN FATHER CHRISTMAS-Matt Nathanson

HAPPY XMAS (WAR IS OVER)-Maroon 5

HAPPY HOLIDAY-Pentatonix

O HOLY NIGHT-Ellie Goulding



11 AM



JINGLE BELLS-Lauren Daigle

WONDERFUL CHRISTMASTIME-Richard Watts

SKATING-Vince Guaraldi Trio

JINGLE BELLS-Ed Sheeran & Anne-Marie

CHRISTMAS (BABY PLEASE COME HOME)-Matt Nathanson

YOU'RE A MEAN ONE MR. GRINCH-Straight No Chaser

THE CHRISTMAS SONG-Paul McCartney

CHRISTMAS IS US-Jackie Castro

DO THEY KNOW IT'S CHRISTMAS-Midge Ure

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS-Liam Payne

WHITE CHRISTMAS-Bing Crosby

I SAW MOMMY KISSING SANTA CLAUS-Amy Winehouse

LAST CHRISTMAS-Dan Berk

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS-Kelly Clarkson

ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU-Marc Mantel

GOLDEN SLUMBERS-Dua Lipa