Ariana Grande's Pet Pig Stars In Her New Video

Ariana Grande’s pet pig is back. And it’s the star of her new music video. The only star.

Grande just shared the video for “Breathin’,” the third single from her new album Sweetener. All you need to do is watch the first five seconds to get the gist if it. The video is three grainy minutes of her famous pet, Piggy Smalls, walking around her bed.

Piggy Smalls was first introduced to the world when Grande and fiancé Pete Davidson brought him home to their New York City apartment last month. Not long after that, Davidson took his love to a new level with a tattoo of Piggy.