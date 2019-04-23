Carrie Underwood Begins Tour Rehearsals, Shares Behind the Scenes Footage

Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 hits the road in less than two weeks, and preparations are kicking into high gear. The “Southbound” singer started rehearsing with her team over the weekend and shared some behind the scenes footage.

Against the backdrop of “Love Wins,” The video shows crews setting up the stage and testing the moving parts, before Underwood grabs a mic to familiarize herself with the surroundings.

We started rehearsals on my new #CryPrettyTour360 stage over the weekend! It’s getting REAL!!! pic.twitter.com/npgDMQUl5w — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 22, 2019

The Cry Pretty Tour 360 starts on May 1st in Greensboro, NC, and after a three month break in the summer, goes all the way until Halloween in Detroit. Get the full list of dates here.