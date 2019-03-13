Lady Gaga is "Pregnant" with a New Album

Lady Gaga has something brewing, but it isn’t a baby.

We’re not sure where they came from, but there have been rumors flying around the internet that the “Shallow” singer was pregnant – maybe the result of her relationship with ex-fiancé Christian Carino or her close connection with her A Star is Born co-star Bradley Cooper.

But Gaga put all that to rest while quickly changing the subject in just a few words on Twitter.

Rumors I’m pregnant? Yeah, I’m pregnant with #LG6 — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 12, 2019

Related: Lady Gaga’s “Shallow” Hits No.1 After Fans Create Free Starbucks Drink Scam

#LG6 easily means Gaga is working on her sixth studio album, and striking while she’s red hot from her Oscar-nominated acting performance. The new LP would be her first since Joanne in 2016.

“Shallow” is the centerpiece of A Star is Born and has won numerous awards, including Best Original Song at both the Oscars and Golden Globes, and Best Pop/Duo Group Performance at the GRAMMYs. Gaga’s duet with Cooper at the Oscars became an instant classic.