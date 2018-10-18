Mariah Carey Joins Skrillex and Ty Dolla Sign For "The Distance"
Listen to the third new song from her upcoming album
Mariah Carey has just released a third new song from her upcoming album. “The Distance” features Ty Dolla Sign and was produced by Skrillex.
The track starts with a high school football-style cheer, before settling into a laid back groove that finds Mariah taking a victory lap over a successful relationship. Ty Dolla arrives on the third verse to join the celebration.
Pre-order my new album #Caution ⚠ NOW and get a new song - THE DISTANCE ft. @tydollasign ---- (prod. by @skrillex) https://t.co/noxGeYiwck pic.twitter.com/78usG98v55— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) October 18, 2018
Carey’s new album, Caution, is due out November 16th. She will be out on the road in the coming months for her international 'All I Want For Christmas' concerts, and will return to Las Vegas for her 'The Butterfly Returns' residency next year.