Miley Cyrus & Mark Ronson Perform "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart on 'Ellen'

Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson stopped by Ellen to perform their hit song “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart.”

Set against a backdrop of soothing blues and pinks, Miley provided her usual effortlessly powerful vocals accompanied by Ronson on acoustic guitar.

Related: Miley Cyrus is Married

“Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” is actually a Ronson song and will appear on his forthcoming fifth studio album. The track was influenced by his recent divorce, and he sought Miley out for the disco-like track after hearing her voice and twang on an SNL episode.

Ellen was especially thrilled to host the tunesmith and the pop star on her birthday, and Miley even wore some special earrings for the occasion.