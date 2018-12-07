Miley Cyrus Surprises Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin On 'Carpool Karaoke'

“Alright, I got a classic for us. I’m excited about this one,” Kendall Jenner announces as she gets ready to play a song during her episode of Carpool Karaoke with Hailey Baldwin.

But the two aren’t alone as Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA” kicks off. Someone is (somewhat creepily) seen dancing outside the rear window of the Range Rover. It’s none other than Miley herself as we find out when she gets closer. Kendall and Hailey think the sighting is just their imaginations until Miley hops in the backseat and joins the party.

The episode drops today on the Apple TV app. Check out the teaser below.

We’ve already seen another clip from the same episode in which Jenner and Baldwin take a lie detector test.