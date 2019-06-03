See Britney Spears Biking With Boyfriend: ‘I’m So Blessed’

Britney Spears is intent on letting the world know she’s OK. The pop star took a spin around the neighborhood during a bike ride with boyfriend Sam Asghari over the weekend. Britney posted a picture of the idyllic scene on Instagram.

She wrote: “I’m so blessed to have this in my neighborhood... just got myself a new bike it feels like a piece of heaven !!!” Sam joked in response: “Are you talking about the lake or that handsome gentleman.”

Britney has been making it a point to show fans that she’s in control of her life – right down to what she posts on social media. Concerns had been mounting about her mental health after she stepped away from the spotlight to seek treatment at a wellness facility.

Her manager told TMZ last month that Britney might not ever perform again, but Britney said she just needed time to deal with stress, including a court battle over her conservatorship, and that she’d be back soon.