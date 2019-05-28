Twenty One Pilots Displaced by the NBA Finals

The band is squeezing more fans into its remaining show in Toronto

May 28, 2019
Bob Diehl
Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp

Twenty One Pilots will be getting out of Toronto earlier than expected. The duo was scheduled to perform two shows this week at Scotiabank Arena, but the second had to be canceled because of the NBA Finals.

Related: Twenty One Pilots' 'Blurryface' Has Been on the Billboard 200 Chart for Four Years

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun will take the stage tonight (Tuesday) but then pack up and head to Grand Rapids, MI. The second show in Toronto was supposed to be tomorrow (Wednesday), but the NBA needs time to set-up for game one of the finals between the hometown Raptors and Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Tyler and Josh are taking the news in stride though, and are personally seeing to it that some of Wednesday’s ticketholders can get in to Tuesday’s show. Josh and his dog, Jim, did a little demonstration and posted the photo to social media.

Twenty One Pilots are on the road through at least the end of the summer. Their Bandito Tour comes in support of their highly successful fifth studio album Trench.

Tags: 
Twenty One Pilots
NBA Finals