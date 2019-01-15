Watch Brian May Play "Bohemian Rhapsody" Solo for Movie Cast
Queen guitarist makes a memory for the actor who portrayed him
It’s one of the most recognizable guitar solos ever – from one of the most iconic songs ever – which now appears in the biggest music biopic of all-time. You’ve heard it on the radio, maybe in concert, and probably on YouTube. Now imagine watching Queen guitarist Brian May play the solo from “Bohemian Rhapsody” as he stands right in front of you.
Gwilym Lee played May in the Golden Globe Award-winning film and was the recipient of the amazing luck described above. In an Instagram post that captured the moment, May said he happened to be on-set when the “Bohemian Rhapsody” scene was being filmed.
“Gwil invited me to have a go ! How did I do, folks ? Well, obviously not quite as good as Gwil ! He’s a trained artist ! We had too much fun ! I’d like to see the rest of what happened, captured by the film cameras which were still rolling ... some day. “
This clip is stolen from @bryanjaysinger, who was evidently filming it on his iPhone. When the BR team were shooting this scene, I happened to be around, so Gwil invited me to have a go ! How did I do, folks ? Well, obviously not quite as good as Gwil ! He’s a trained artist ! -- We had too much fun ! I’d like to see the rest of what happened, captured by the film cameras which were still rolling ... some day. In case you’re wondering why this solo doesn’t sound like the ‘out-take’ solo in the film, I only had the idea to make that happen later, when we were polishing the soundtrack. In any case, we wouldn’t have had the facilities to do that on the day of the shoot. In the film, you hear a variant take on the Bo Rhap solo which just MIGHT have been the one previous to the final one which made it onto the record! Might ! That’s if it hadn’t been a genius first-take keeper. Ha ha ! I honestly don’t remember ! A million thanks to @mrgwilymlee Bri
Bohemian Rhapsody recently surpassed Straight Outta Compton as the highest-grossing music biopic ever. And you will get a chance to see that killer solo sometime soon. Queen is riding the momentum of the film into a summer U.S. tour with Adam Lambert on vocals. You can see the dates here.