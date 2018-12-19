Watch Gwen Stefani's Festive & Fun 'Late Late Show' Performance

Gwen Stefani brought some holiday cheer to The Late Late Show with James Corden. The singer delivered a rousing performance of her original holiday song, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.”

The performance had the same feel as the official video, with a glamorous Stefani fronting a well-dressed band on the fun, energetic song. The only person missing was boyfriend Blake Shelton, who duets with her on the album.

The newly-released deluxe edition of You Make it Feel Like Christmas also includes the original song, “Cheers For The Elves,” a light-hearted track about Santa’s helpers. It led to a discussion about The Elf on the Shelf with Corden and Pharrell.

Corden congratulated Pharrell for his most recent GRAMMY nomination, and Stefani talked about what it’s like to work with the prolific artist.