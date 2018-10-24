Can't Beat Christine: Daniel from North Branford

Daniel from North Branford joined the show this morning to play "Can't Beat Christine". Play along and listen to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"!

Ariana Grande says she will NEVER Lip-Sync. It doesn’t matter if she is sick or a cold. Speaking of LIES, what was the movie starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis & Eliza Dushku about the family of a spy that gets caught up in his job?

True Lies



The Red Sox are in the World Series. Who was the last team they plated in the World Series in 2013.

St. Louis Cardinals

Taylor Swift is jealous of Ed Sheeran’s song writing. Ed Sheeran says he is jealous of Taylor’s height. Which of them won the AMA for Artist of the Year?

Taylor Swift

Matthew Broderick is joining the cast of “The Conners.” He is going to play Laurie Metcalf’s love interest. Who has Broderick ben married to since 1997?

Sarah Jessica Parker

What is the number on drink to avoid weight gain during the holidays?

Eggnog