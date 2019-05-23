Cant Beat Christine: Jim in the Drive Thru

Jim in the McDonalds Drive Thru joined the show this morning in attempt to beat Christine Lee in our pop culture trivia game. Listen and play along to see if you "Can't Beat Christine"

Kit Harrington, aka Jon Snow, was spotted at a store in Madison, Connecticut this past Sunday.What store was he spotted at?

RJ JULIA BOOKSTORE

‘All in the Family’ & ‘The Jeffersons’ Live debuted yesterday on ABC. Jamie Foxx stuttered on the first episode saying, “People at home are probably thinking their TV’s are broken, but it’s just live. “What New York suburb does “All in the Family” take place?

QUEENS

Singer Jewel is 45 today. Finish the song title of one of her biggest hits,

“You Were Meant ___ __”

FOR ME

Drew Carey is 61 today. What was the name of the comedy improvisation show that Drew Carey host?

WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY?

Tom Hanks wasn’t served beer at Stagecoach festival because he didn’t have 21 and up bracelet. He even tried bribing them tickets to “Toy Story 4” premiere. Tom Hanks plays Woody in the Toy Story series. What was the name of Woody’s first owner in Toy Story 1 and Toy Story 2?



ANDY