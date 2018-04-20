© Press Association

Celebrities React to Death of Avicii

April 20, 2018

Avicii, the famed music producer and DJ, was found dead Friday, April 20 in Muscat, Oman.

The DJ (whose real name is Tim Bergling) was just 28. 

With a sound that blurred music genres, Avicii inspired so many artists (across all formats of music). 

As such, the world at large is stunned by the heartbreaking news of his passing, and many have taken to social media to share tributes to the late DJ.

In fact, musicians like Calvin Harris, Charlie Puth, DJ Pauly D, and many more have already taken to Twitter to express their sympathy. Avicii's reach beyond music is evident, as stars like Ruby Rose have already shared their condolences on Twitter.

