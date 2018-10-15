Celebrate National Pug Day with Tank the Silly Pug
Christine Lee's Pug, Tank
It's NATIONAL PUG DAY, otherwise known as the best damn day of the year!!!
I love Pugs because Pugs love their humans like no other breed I've ever encountered. They are little clowns--entertaining their families for hours on end, and when they're done being silly they climb up on you and curl up to sleep.
Pugs are mischievous and funny, they are loyal, quick and sturdy. They truly are a comical, hilarious, wacky, zany, cute, adorable, charming, friendly, captivating and delightful breed.
So to celebrate National Pug Day here are 12 Things Every Pug Does, as demonstrated by our family's 6-month-old Pug puppy, Tank...
1. Pugs love to play. Especially if they're playing with their bestest friend!
Imma GET you!!!!!! #pugsofinstagram #pugs #kids #boys #puglife--
2. Pugs will do anything for a laugh. Tank's booty slid behind the cushion and he literally stayed like that just for the camera.
When you need an excuse to not go to school, get stuck in a couch. #pugsofinstagram #pugs #excuses #dogsofinstagram #puglife--
3. Pugs think they're large dogs. Kind of like how big dogs think they're lap dogs. You can see who looked away first in this stare-down.
“Look into my laser eyes, I dare you” “Nope, not falling for that again.” #pugsofinstagram #labsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #dogs #dog #lab #labs #puglife--
4. Pugs believe more of everything is better, especially food. Tank never met a meal he didn't like.
LUNCHTIME!!!!!!! #pugsofinstagram #pugs #dogs #pugpuppy #puppylove #dogsofinstagram #labsofinstagram #puglife--
5. Pugs have the clowniest faces ever. That tongue gets me every time!
What do you expect, I’m only 4 months old #pugs #pug #puglife #puglife--
6. Pugs really do like to wear cute little outfits. It keeps them warm when it gets cold and who doesn't love shopping for doggy clothes?!
Ready for fall. Either that, or I’m joining a glee club. #pugsofinstagram #pugs #fall #puglife--
7. Good luck getting a Pug to go potty in the rain. Those are the days you might find a 'present' next to the couch.
I’ve turned my lab sister into a pug #pugsofinstagram #labsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #rain #raindogs #labs #dogs #pugpuppy #puglife--
8. Pugs consider the lawn a salad. It's a non-stop battle to get him to stop eating grass.
My hoomans just don’t understand my grass addiction. #pugs #pugsofinstagram #puglife--
9. Pugs are hams and live to pose. They always seem to know where the best lighting is.
Picture in picture -- #pugsofinstagram #pugs #pugpuppy #iphone #dogsofinstagram #puglife--
10. Pugs SNORE. Is that the sound of a buzzsaw or a Pug sleeping?
Mommy’s little neck sleeper and snorer #pugsofinstagram #snoringpug #snoringpugs #pugs #puglife--
11. Pugs have no shame. Belly out, everything out!
Throw Back Thursday: Me, last month, belly out, tongue out-- -- I have no shame! #tbt #tbthursday #pugsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #pugs #pugpuppies #pug #puglife--
12. Pugs are happiest snuggling with you, loving you, being with you. Simply put, Pugs live to love and to be loved in return.
Why do hoomans go to school when I’m so comfy? #pugsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #pugs #sleepydog #sleepypug #sleepypuppy #puglife--
Bonus Pug Fact: Did you know a pug's signature curly tail goes straight when they go on a crazy 'rip'?
Behold the Greyhound-Pug #greyhoundsofinstagram #greyhound #pug #pugs #pugsofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #pugpuppy #puglife #puglife--
Wishing everyone a Happy National Pug Day from Tank the Silly Pug!
Happy National Pug Day!!!!!!! #NationalPugDay #pugsofinstagram #pug #dogsofinstagram #pugs #puglife #puglife--