Celebrate National Pug Day with Tank the Silly Pug

It's NATIONAL PUG DAY, otherwise known as the best damn day of the year!!!

I love Pugs because Pugs love their humans like no other breed I've ever encountered. They are little clowns--entertaining their families for hours on end, and when they're done being silly they climb up on you and curl up to sleep.

Pugs are mischievous and funny, they are loyal, quick and sturdy. They truly are a comical, hilarious, wacky, zany, cute, adorable, charming, friendly, captivating and delightful breed.

So to celebrate National Pug Day here are 12 Things Every Pug Does, as demonstrated by our family's 6-month-old Pug puppy, Tank...

1. Pugs love to play. Especially if they're playing with their bestest friend!

2. Pugs will do anything for a laugh. Tank's booty slid behind the cushion and he literally stayed like that just for the camera.

3. Pugs think they're large dogs. Kind of like how big dogs think they're lap dogs. You can see who looked away first in this stare-down.

4. Pugs believe more of everything is better, especially food. Tank never met a meal he didn't like.

5. Pugs have the clowniest faces ever. That tongue gets me every time!

6. Pugs really do like to wear cute little outfits. It keeps them warm when it gets cold and who doesn't love shopping for doggy clothes?!

7. Good luck getting a Pug to go potty in the rain. Those are the days you might find a 'present' next to the couch.

8. Pugs consider the lawn a salad. It's a non-stop battle to get him to stop eating grass.

9. Pugs are hams and live to pose. They always seem to know where the best lighting is.

10. Pugs SNORE. Is that the sound of a buzzsaw or a Pug sleeping?

11. Pugs have no shame. Belly out, everything out!

12. Pugs are happiest snuggling with you, loving you, being with you. Simply put, Pugs live to love and to be loved in return.​

Bonus Pug Fact: Did you know a pug's signature curly tail goes straight when they go on a crazy 'rip'?

Wishing everyone a Happy National Pug Day from Tank the Silly Pug!