25 Days of Pugsmas Will Warm Your Heart

My silly Pug, Tank is having quite a ball on Instagram with his fellow Pug friends. For Christmas this year, he is celebrating the season by sharing 25 Pugs for 25 days! Join in the fun and let a Pug make each day merry and bright.

Our December, 1s Pug is named Sorcha and she's a sweet senior girl living in Austrailia with her loving mum, poppy and furry brothers. She really could use a Christmas miracle as she has medical issues that are super expensive. Her family has set up a GoFundMe page to help defray the costs. Please considering doing what you can to help this gentle soul.

Here's Sorcha and her brothers, and come back daily for new videos all the way up until Christmas!