5 Movies to Watch in Honor of the Royal Wedding

With the Royal Wedding right around the corner, and no invitation to the big day — what's a girl to do?

Binge watch Hugh Grant films, of course!

Here are 5 romantic comedies featuring the Prince Charming of movies...

1. Love Actually — One of the best Hugh Grant RomComs EVER. Nine intertwined stories examine the complexities of the one emotion that connects us all: love. (Colin Firth is part of the ensemble cast, he's also the guy-who-gets-the-girl in the last picture on our list.)

2. Four Weddings and a Funeral — Lovable Englishman, Hugh Grant is unlucky in love until he's introduced to beautiful American, Andie MacDowell at a wedding. (Hey, that's almost like British Prince Harry and American Megan Markle — minus the whole four-weddings-and-a-funeral thing.)

3. Notting Hill — The life of a simple bookshop owner — Hugh Grant — changes when he meets the most famous film star in the world, played by Pretty Woman, Julia Roberts.

4. About a Boy — A cynical, immature young man (yep, Hugh Grant) is taught how to act like a grown-up by a little boy. You'll laugh and cry — a lot, so get the Kleenex ready.

5. Bridget Jones Diary —Hugh Grant is a cad in this film, but don't let that stop you from enjoying it! Besides, you get to see Colin Firth prove that nice guys do finish first. (Just don't let me catch you wasting your time on the sequel.)

BONUS Hugh Grant movie once the Royal Baby is due: Nine Months — When successful child psychologist and one-time playboy Samuel Faulkner (Hugh Grant) hears that his girlfriend, Rebecca (Julianne Moore), is pregnant, he panics. (Well, duh — don't all men?)