Hollywood Stories: Aly Raisman and 100+ Victims Accept Courage Award

Aly Raisman and over one hundred women accept a Courage Award at the ESPYs. Plus, Billy Joel had a huge surprise for fans! And Cardi B hasn't hired a nanny. More in today's Hollywood Stories with Christine Lee.

Last night the ESPYs Arthur Ashe Courage Award was presented to the child athletes and victims of Larry Nasar's abuse. 140 women went on stage to accept the award, including Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and other gymnasts who spoke out at his trial last winter: "All those years we were told, 'You are wrong, you misunderstood, he's a doctor.' The intention? To silence us in favor of money, medals, and reputation. But we persisted and someone finally believed us."

“To all the survivors out there, don't let anyone rewrite your story. Your truth does matter. You matter. And you are not alone.”



Tonight, Aly Raisman and her sister survivors brought the #ESPYS audience to their feet. pic.twitter.com/0sVTI0wLUH — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 19, 2018

Billy Joel performed his 100th show at Madison Square Garden last night... and Bruce Springsteen surprised the crowd and they performed 'Born To Run!'

Bruce Springsteen props himself on top of Billy Joel's piano to sing a duet with The Piano Man at concert. By @MusicMesfin. https://t.co/W6yklJ6fyR — The Associated Press (@AP) July 19, 2018

Cardi B says she's not getting a nanny because her family is still helping her out with baby Kulture.

What does London have to do with Jurassic Park? Apparently everything and nothing... this statue of Jeff Goldblum with his shirt open popped up in the city... LOL!

25-foot Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in London, England, recreating the actor's famous bare chest pose from "Jurassic Park" in honor of the film's 25th anniversary. https://t.co/3sTSdzw5Ua pic.twitter.com/DQlGYRhVGc — ABC News (@ABC) July 19, 2018

You know there's another very important NATO? Not the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, but the National Alliance of Theatre Owners. The average movie ticket price is on the rice, up $.43 from this time last year current average of $9.38

Jenny McCarthy woke up husband Donnie Wahlberg from a nap to tell him their Google Home-enabled home is haunted not realizing the haunting is just the Google Home rebooting