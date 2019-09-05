Hollywood Stories: Did Ariana Grande Steal From a Drag Queen?

Did Ariana steal her look from a drag queen? And are Lori Loughlin and Mossimo headed for a divorce? Get the latest in today's Hollywood Stories.

Lori Loughlin's marriage to Mossimo Giannulli is reportedly on the rocks, according to Page Six. Lori is reportedly upset with her husband because she wanted to take a plea deal in the college admissions scandal, and he refused.

Ariana Grande has been accused by RuPaul's Drag Race star Farrah Moan of stealing from her. Ariana just filed a $10 million lawsuit against Forever 21 because she refused to do their endorsements and they appropriated her image by using a lookalike model. Now, Farrah Moan is saying Ariana's people came to her and asked for a photo of one of her looks, and then stole it for Ariana.

Ariana should give me a cut of that 10M since her team literally sent a pic of me to the designer and paid them to copy my look from as4. (Finally met the designer and got told the Tea) I guess stealing from queer artists for profit is fine tho ----‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/1smGr8K4G0 — -- Farrah Moan (@farrahrized) September 4, 2019

Adele has new music reportedly coming out before the end of the year. We thought she was going to ride off into the sunset and focus on being a mom now, but maybe the divorce has stirred up her song writing process?

A man has been arrested for trying to get into Taylor Swift's Rhode Island home. But at least he's very polite... he took his shoes off before he entered.

Kevin Hart could be released in the hospital by the end of the week. He has some serious recovery ahead of him after the very severe car crash he was involved with earlier this week. Kevin was supposed to be the first guess on Kelly Clarkson's new show, and so his friend The Rock flew in to stand in for him on the show.

Video of Dwayne Johnson Steps In For Kevin Hart On “The Kelly Clarkson Show” Debut

The 2019 People's Choice Awards nominations are out. They've reduced the nominees from 12 to just 8 per category. Voting is open now through October, so you can go vote. The ceremony we live on Sunday, November 10th.

Brad Pitt quit drinking and went to AA after he split with Angelina Jolie. There were a lot of reports, especially around the time of Brad's separation from Angelina, of very erratic behavior as a result of alcohol, so it's good to see that.

Camila Cabello put up a bunch of artsy and poetic posts on Instagram over the last few days, hinting that Romance was coming. We'd like to see what kind of post she'd put up after she's been married to someone for 20 years.

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Sep 1, 2019 at 2:00pm PDT

A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello) on Sep 3, 2019 at 9:00am PDT

And she's got two new songs making their debut... here's "Shameless" and "Liar":

Video of Camila Cabello - Shameless