Hollywood Stories: Billy Bush Says Everyone at NBC Knew About Access Hollywood Tape

Billy Bush reveals surprising new details about the notorious Acess Hollywood tape. Plus, Sarah Palin and her husband are getting a divorce, and more Hollywood Stories.

Billy Bush is claiming that everyone at NBC knew about the infamous Access Hollywood tape. He told Gayle King on CBS This Morning that he didn't think that the tape would be weaponized against him, but it was. And there's a Matt Lauer connection in this story. People are saying the Today show staffer that leaked the tape was trying to gain favor with Matt Lauer, who had an ongoing beef with Billy, and was trying to find a way to get him off the show.

Video of Billy Bush: The Access Hollywood tape was &quot;weaponized&quot;

Sarah Palin and her husband Todd are splitting after 31 years of marriage. Apparently Todd filed for divorce, citing unspecified issues that make it "impossible to live together as husband and wife."

Lori Loughlin went to church solo on Sunday, without her husband Mossimo Giannulli. Insiders are saying that the couple is more solid than ever, but we find that hard to believe considering the scope of this college admissions scandal.

Dr. Oz's mom has Alzheimer's, and he said he's feeling guilty because he completely missed the signs until fairly late in the process. He said Alzheimer's is a snake in the grass and you only see the effects of it suddenly. We think he's being super hard on himself, because problems like this are hard to deal with when they affect people closest to us.

Ellen DeGeneres has met the Royal Baby Archie. Wonder what they talked about?

Kelly Clarkson's show finally made its debut. We had heard previously that The Rock filled in for Kevin Hart, who was supposed to be the first guest. But Steve Carell was technically the first guest to appear, because he announced the whole show, and even slipped in a reference to The 40 Year Old Virgin.

Video of Steve Carell Yells His Iconic Kelly Clarkson Movie Line | The Kelly Clarkson Show

And you'd think The Rock would be nice to Kevin Hart, who's still recovering from a bad car accident. But he couldn't help but dunk on his ailing friend with Kelly.