Hollywood Stories: Billy Bush Says Everyone at NBC Knew About Access Hollywood Tape
Billy Bush reveals surprising new details about the notorious Acess Hollywood tape. Plus, Sarah Palin and her husband are getting a divorce, and more Hollywood Stories.
Billy Bush is claiming that everyone at NBC knew about the infamous Access Hollywood tape. He told Gayle King on CBS This Morning that he didn't think that the tape would be weaponized against him, but it was. And there's a Matt Lauer connection in this story. People are saying the Today show staffer that leaked the tape was trying to gain favor with Matt Lauer, who had an ongoing beef with Billy, and was trying to find a way to get him off the show.
Sarah Palin and her husband Todd are splitting after 31 years of marriage. Apparently Todd filed for divorce, citing unspecified issues that make it "impossible to live together as husband and wife."
Lori Loughlin went to church solo on Sunday, without her husband Mossimo Giannulli. Insiders are saying that the couple is more solid than ever, but we find that hard to believe considering the scope of this college admissions scandal.
Dr. Oz's mom has Alzheimer's, and he said he's feeling guilty because he completely missed the signs until fairly late in the process. He said Alzheimer's is a snake in the grass and you only see the effects of it suddenly. We think he's being super hard on himself, because problems like this are hard to deal with when they affect people closest to us.
I recently found out that my mom, Suna, has Alzheimer’s disease. Hearing the official diagnosis was devastating. But just as painful for me was the realization that the signs were there all along — I had just been overlooking them. . When my mom’s stubbornness increased, I simply blamed it on her getting older. My sister noticed she started doing her makeup differently for the first time in 60 years, but kept it to herself. When my mom started giving some of her belongings away to people she barely knew, I thought she was just trying to lighten her load following my father’s passing. But these seemingly subtle changes were in fact the first indicators of Alzheimer’s. . It was painful to admit that my mother’s health was declining, but doing so allowed us to get her help as soon as possible. You have the power to speak up and say something if you suspect any of the above symptoms in a loved one. Doing so may be uncomfortable, but it just might help slow down the Alzheimer’s progression in someone you love. Visit the link in my bio to read my mom’s story, and to learn the 6 early symptoms you should never ignore. . . . #endalz #mom #❤❤ #love #droz
Ellen DeGeneres has met the Royal Baby Archie. Wonder what they talked about?
Kelly Clarkson's show finally made its debut. We had heard previously that The Rock filled in for Kevin Hart, who was supposed to be the first guest. But Steve Carell was technically the first guest to appear, because he announced the whole show, and even slipped in a reference to The 40 Year Old Virgin.
And you'd think The Rock would be nice to Kevin Hart, who's still recovering from a bad car accident. But he couldn't help but dunk on his ailing friend with Kelly.