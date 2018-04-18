Can't Beat Christine - 4-18-18

Carl from Westfield stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!



Orlando Bloom was arrested in his underwear for outstanding warrants. He starred in That's So Raven with Raven-Symone. What daytime show did Raven back in 2016 after only two seasons as host?

The View



Eva Longoria was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame recently. What was the name of the street her hit show Desperate Housewives was set on?

Wisteria Lane

Yesterday back in 1790, Benjamin Franklin passed away. What U.S. currency is on today?

$100 bill



John Stamos welcome his first child into the world. He's a little bit older than most of the first-time dads even if he doesn't look it. Put John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Bob Saget in order from the oldest to the youngest.

Bob, Dave, John.

Conan O'Brien is 55 today. What network is his late night show on?

TBS

