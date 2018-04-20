Can't Beat Christine - 4-20-18

Melissa from New Britain stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!



Desiree Lindon became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon since 1985. Who was in office in 1985? Was it Ronald Reagan or George Bush?

Ronald Reagan



Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead was the lowest rating season finale since season one. On TWD what was Rick Grimes' job before the zombie outbreak?

Sheriff



Conan O'Brien just turned 55. What's the name of his sidekick on his talk show?

Andy Richter



Rumor has it that Zayn Malik has been dropped by his longtime manager because he's a diva. That's not the only person to drop him... he broke up with his girlfriend in March. Who is she?

Gigi Hadid



Blake Lively posted a picture of herself with Big Bird and said, "Kids used to make fun of me in elementary school by calling me Big Bird because I was tall with yellow hair." On Sesame Street, who is the numbers-obsessed vampire?

The Count



