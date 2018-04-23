Can't Beat Christine - 4-23-18

Kimberly from Springfield steps up to take on the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Random fact of the day - most of the movie Gangs of New York was actually filmed in Italy on sets designed to look like New York in the 19th century. Now, Daniel Day-Lewis' character in the film was nicknamed Bill the what?

The Butcher

Rob Gronkowski bought a stake in the racehorse that was named after him. Name two out of the three races the horse needs to win in order to win the triple crown.

Kentucky Derby, The Belmont Stake, and the Preakness Stakes

Jesse James turned 49. He is the custom motorcycle builder and reality star who was married to what A-list actress before cheating on her leading to their divorce?

Sandra Bullock



The screenwriters of the upcoming Han Solo movie actually wrote out Chewbacca's dialogue in English so the guy playing Han would know how to react to his growls. What exactly is Chewbacca?

A wookiee



Drake just hit number one with his latest single 'Nice For What' giving him his 25th number one song which ties him with Elvis for solo male artists. Which solo male artist had the most number ones?

Michael Jackson



