Can't Beat Christine - 4-25-18

Chris in Granby stepped up to the challenge... and she did pretty well! (And shared a story about how Gloria Estefan once yelled at her husband! LOL!) Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed a baby boy earlier this week, as we know. Name one of their other two children.

George and Charlotte

Kelly Clarkson just turned 36. What actor screamed her name out during the chest waxing scene in The 40-Year-Old Virgin?

Steve Carrell

Macaulay Culkin was on The Ellen Show recently and says he doesn't watch the movies he did as a child actor and he refuses to do his "Home Alone face" when fans ask him to do it. In Home Alone, where does his family go on vacation accidentally leaving him home alone?

Paris

Alexander Hamilton misspelled the word Pennsylvania on the Constitution. Who created and starred in the Broadway smash hit, Hamilton?

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Yesterday was New Kids on the Block Day! How many members of NKOTB are there?

Five

