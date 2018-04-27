Can't Beat Christine - 4-27-18

Beth in Bristol stepped up to the challenge! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Copley Plaza Hotel in Boston is hosting a Royal Wedding viewing party on May 19th. The wedding will be shown on a big screen TV as guests enjoy English breakfast treats. Who is older Prince Harry or Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle



Kanye West and Donald Trump have become besties on Twitter and Kim Kardashian has come to the defense of her man's opinion, even if she doesn't agree with him. Who has more Twitter followers? Kim or Trump?

Kim



Today is Hug an Australian Day! Who of the following is NOT Australian? Nicole Kidman, Cate Blanchette, or Uma Thurman?

Uma Thurman



There's already a sequel in the works to A Quiet Place. Who wrote, directed, and starred in the film?

John Krasinski



Topher Grace will play Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke in an upcoming Spike Lee film. Topher got his start playing Eric Forman on what popular sitcom?

That '70s Show



