Can't Beat Christine - 4-30-18

Mike from Naugatuck stepped up to play, but did he stay on the line long enough to get a prize? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

According to a recent study, texting and driving is most common during what part of day: morning, midday or evening rush hour?

Evening



An old theory that you should wear red on a first date because it's tied to love and romance is out - apparently that's not true. What is the color they say you should wear?

Black

Who's the latest network anchor facing sexual harassment allegations from the '90s?

Tom Brokaw



Actor Burt Young is 78 today. He played the character Paulie in what series of iconic movies?

Rocky



Who is planning a new show for people who've been toppled by the #MeToo movement, which he's part of?

Charlie Rose



Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!