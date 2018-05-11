Can't Beat Christine - 5/11/18

Michael from Harwinton took on the challenge today! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!



New list of the most popular of popular '90s sitcoms in each state was headlined by Friends which was number one in 13 states. The Fresh Prince of Bel Air was second with five states. Which one of those shows hit the air first?

Fresh Prince

The original Iron Man suit worth $320,000 has gone missing from a movie prop facility. What is the character's name who built and operates the Iron Man suit?

Tony Stark

Yesterday was National Shrimp Day. Who was Forrest Gump's friend in the army who couldn't stop talking about shrimp?

Bubba

Today in 2005 seal and Heidi Klum got married on a beach in Mexico. Heidi is a supermodel and Seal is a singer. What is his biggest hit to date and his only number one?

'Kiss From a Rose'



Taylor Swift took a shot at Kim Kardashian on stage at her concert the other night saying she's using the snake theme with this album and tour because someone called her that on social media. Which one of these two has more followers on Twitter and Instagram combined? Taylor or Kim?

Taylor

