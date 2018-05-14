Can't Beat Christine - 5-14-18

Liz from Torrington thought she could beat Christine... but did she? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Janet Jackson will receive the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards on May 20th. Does Janet Jackson have 5 or 10 number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

Ten

Seth Rogen was mortified when his mother tweeted about seeing another woman's lady parts through her pants at yoga. Let's play real or fake yoga poses-- two of these poses are real, and one is fake... which one isn't real? The Upward Facing Dog, The Happy Baby, The Queen of the Meadow.

The Queen of the Meadow

Back in 2005, Renee Zellweger and Kenny Chesney were secretly married. They had it annuled after four months, and that was 13 years ago... Has either been married since?

No

Taylor Swift and Katy Perry have finally extended an olive branch, quite literally. What is the name of Taylor Swift's 2014 smash hit that was allegedly about Katy?

'Bad Blood'



George Lucas is 74 today. Name the two iconic movie trilogies starring Harrison Ford that made Lucas famous.

Star Wars and Indiana Jones

