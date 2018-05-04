Can't Beat Christine - 5-4-18

Nicole from Enfield is here to take on the challenge today! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

David Duchovny's says his son recorded a ghost in their living room saying 'help'. What Showtime series did David star in for seven seasons as hard drinking, womanizing author, Hank Moody?

Californication

Roseanne Barr told the Jerusalem Post that she'd one day like to be the Israeli prime minister. Who is the actor who plays her sitcom husband on Roseanne?

John Goodman



James Van Der Beek is Jose Cuervo's spokesperson for Cinco de Mayo. True or False: Cinco de Mayo celebrates Mexican Independence Day.

False. It celebrates the victory of a battle against France.



In a recent survey, Beyonce is most popular celebrity guys fantasize about during quiet moments alone. Brad Pitt was number one for women. Is Brad Pitt in his 40s or 50s?

He's 54.

Tony Award nominations just came out with Mean Girls and Spongebob leading the pack. Where does Spongebob work?

Krusty Krab

