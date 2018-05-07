Can't Beat Christine - 5-7-18

Ryan from Somers stepped up to take on the challenge! Play along and see how you do... and if you Can't Beat Christine!



How much is a single social media post from Kylie Jenner worth?

One million dollars



Who recently quit The Voice and said they'll never, ever be back?

Christina Aguilera



What is Will Smith planning to do to celebrate his 50th birthday?

Bungee jump out of a helicopter over the Grand Canyon



Video went viral last week showing a beekeeper doing what?

Trapped in his car with all the bees loose.



Someone captured a video of something falling out of a trunk and scattering all over the highway last week. What is it?

Money from a Brink's truck

Tune into Craig & Company every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday for your next chance to play Can’t Beat Christine!