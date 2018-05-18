Can't Beat Christine 5/18: Kylie from Cromwell
Kylie from Christine's stomping grounds of Cromwell stepped up to play! How'd she do? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!
The Royal Wedding is tomorrow. Who was Princess Diana's last husband?
Prince Charles
In 1965, SpaghettiOs were first sold. What company makes them?
Campbell Soup
32 years ago today Top Gun was released. Which branch of the military were Maverick, Goose, and the boys a part of?
Navy
Sheldon and Amy's wedding on the 11th season finale of Big Bang Theory attracted 15.5 million viewers. On the epidsode, a big Star Wars actor officiated the wedding - who was it?
Mark Hamill
Tina Fey is 48 today. What's the name of her show currently on Broadway?
Mean Girls
