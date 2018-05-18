Can't Beat Christine 5/18: Kylie from Cromwell

Kylie from Christine's stomping grounds of Cromwell stepped up to play! How'd she do? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

The Royal Wedding is tomorrow. Who was Princess Diana's last husband?

Prince Charles

In 1965, SpaghettiOs were first sold. What company makes them?

Campbell Soup



32 years ago today Top Gun was released. Which branch of the military were Maverick, Goose, and the boys a part of?

Navy

Sheldon and Amy's wedding on the 11th season finale of Big Bang Theory attracted 15.5 million viewers. On the epidsode, a big Star Wars actor officiated the wedding - who was it?

Mark Hamill



Tina Fey is 48 today. What's the name of her show currently on Broadway?

Mean Girls



