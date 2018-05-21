Can't Beat Christine 5/21: April from Springfield

April from Springfield took the challenge, to see if she could beat Christine... How'd she do? Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Last week, the whole internet was wrapped up with a stupid audio experiment. What were the two names that asked people what they were hearing?

Yanny and Laurel

Mr. T is 65 today. What Rocky movie did he appear in, playing the character Clubber Lang?

Rocky 3

What is Starbucks' newest policy?

The open bathroom policy... you can just sit there, and you don't have to buy anything.

What song did the choir sing during the ceremony at the Royal Wedding on Saturday?

"Stand By Me."

The Hasbro toy company has trademarked something that has to do with Play-Doh... what is it?

The smell... which they described as "sweet, slightly musky vanilla-like fragrance, with slight overtones of cherry and the natural smell of a salted, wheat-based dough.

