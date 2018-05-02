Can't Beat Christine - 5/2/18

Bill from Farmington is here to take on the challenge today! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Subway Sandwich Shops are closing 500 stores this year because of underperformance. What is their tag line?

Eat Fresh



David Letterman is gonna interview Jerry Seinfeld on Netflix May 7th. The interview will be shown live and it's part of Letterman's new series. What is the show called?

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction



Brad Pitt is gonna produce a new movie about The New York Times' ten-year investigation into Harvey Weinstein's inappropriate behavior. Which big-time hollywood studio was Weinstein the found of? Miramax or Paramount?

Miramax



Actor Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson is 45. Name the TV show where he plays the character Spencer Strasmore.

Ballers



Today in 1992, the final episode of The Cosby Show aired. 44 million people watched. What is the last name of the family on the show?

Huxtable

