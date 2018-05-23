Can't Beat Christine 5/23: Ken from Bristol

Ken from Bristol stepped up to take on Christine! Play along and see if you Can't Beat Christine!

Michael Keaton gave the commencement speech at Kent State in Ohio. He recieved an honorary degree afterward. What superhero did he play in the late '80s/early '90s?

Batman



The Golden Knights are in the in Stanley Cup finals in their first seaon ever in NHL! Where is the team from - Vegas or Miami?

Vegas



Tina Fey brought back her Sarah Palin impression on SNL over the weekend. What state was Palin governor?

Alaska



Drew Carey is 60 today. What TV game show does he host?

The Price Is Right



Scatman Crothers was born today in 1910. In what famous horror movie did he play the character, Hallorann?

The Shining

