Can't Beat Christine 5/25: Sandon from East Granby

Sandon from East Granby called in to try and beat Christine. Play along to hear how he did, and see if you can beat Christine!

Jennifer Aniston will play the first female president in the upcoming Netflix movie First Ladies. True or False: Hillary Clinton was the first female candidate to run for US President.

False



Don Johnson will never watch his daughter Dakota in any of the 50 Shades of Grey movies. He said "As a father, there are certain images that you don't want in your head." What is the name of Christian Grey's brother in the franchise?

Elliot



Florida Gerogia Line's Tyler Hubbard told US Weekly he has on fashion rule... he'd never be caught dead wearing Crocs What now-disgraced celebrity chef was know for always wearing Crocs?

Mario Batali



Mike Myers is 54 today. What 2017 TV series starred Mike as Tommy Maitland?

The Gong Show



Prince Charles walked Meghan Markle down the aisle at the Royal Wedding last Saturday... where did the wedding take place?

Saint George's Chapel

BONUS: What is Christine's husband's Sleep Number?

45

